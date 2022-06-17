83º

Local News

Officials evacuate condominium building in Hallandale Beach

Ian Margol, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Hallandale Beach
A fire prompted the evacuation of a condominium building on Friday in Hallandale Beach.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The residents of a condominium building in Hallandale Beach said they have until Friday night, to evacuate the building over safety concerns.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the Hemispheres Condominium at 1950 South Ocean Dr.

A fire started in a mechanical room and broke down the air conditioning service for all of the four buildings in the complex, officials said.

For more information about the evacuation, officials are asking residents to call 954-457-5320.

Location

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ian Margol joined the Local 10 News team in July 2016 as a general assignment reporter. Born in Miami Beach and raised in Broward County, Ian is thrilled to be back home in South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter