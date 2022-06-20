State panel to decide if Sheriff Tony keeps law enforcement certification

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – (Editor’s note: Local 10 News has obtained updated information regarding the administrative allegations, which are not related to a 1993 shooting, as was reported in this article and has since been removed.)
A state panel will soon decide whether or not they will revoke Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony’s law enforcement certification.
The 19-member Florida Law Enforcement’s Criminal Justice Standards & Training Commission, or CJSTC, has a regional hearing scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, at the Valencia College in Orlando.
Sheriffs are elected public officials who do not require a law enforcement certification. Without it, Tony will not be able to act as a BSO deputy or as a law enforcement officer anywhere in the state.
Tony replaced the former Sheriff Scott Israel after the failures during the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him.
5:30 p.m. report
Related social media
It would be a shame if not. His is a story of redemption. I know the Badlands (where in Philly he grew up). Nobody is given a shot or a chance. He defied insurmountable odds surrounded by suffering and violence that would be clichéd fiction if I wrote about it. https://t.co/Cw3T6wPzru— Stephen Hunter Johnson (@stephenhjohnson) June 20, 2022