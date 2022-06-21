BSO deputies search for missing man from Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 32-year-old man who has been reported missing from Dania Beach.

Detectives say Romaine Haynes, who family members say suffers from various mental illnesses, was last seen June 17 at his home located near the 200 block of Southwest Ninth Street in Dania Beach.

Haynes is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).