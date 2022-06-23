$1,000 down the drain for business owner from illegal dumping

A Miami-Dade County business was fine after workers were seen dumping broken concrete and grout down a drain that had a warning: "Dump no waste: Drains to waterway."

MIAMI, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County business owner was charged for illegally dumping into a storm drain after a special investigations unit found three people dumping broken concrete and grout into a storm drain in front of the business.

The Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management’s (DSWM) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) levied a $1,000 fine for illegal dumping and the business hired a specialized company to remove the debris remaining in the storm drain. The name of the business was not disclosed.

Inside the storm drain, the broken concrete that was illegally dumped. (Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management)

“It’s crucial for all of us to take care of our environment, to avoid harming and contaminating our county and our bay,” said Mike Fernandez, DSWM Director. “In Miami-Dade County, illegal dumping is a crime and if you dump, serious consequences will follow.”

On Wednesday, two men faced charges over illegal dumping in Doral lake after witnesses reported seeing a South Florida Vac-Con Service truck disposing of dark water on June 17.

Ad

Miami-Dade residents who witness illegal dumping in progress should call 911.

Fernandez advised to never confront someone who is dumping. Instead, attempt to get the vehicle license plate number or a description of the vehicle used to commit the crime. If an instance of illegal dumping has already taken place, call 311.