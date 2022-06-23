National Pink Day: Local nonprofit provides free mammograms, heart screenings

HIALEAH, Fla. – Thursday marks National Pink Day, an effort to raise awareness about breast cancer outside of traditional awareness months and periods. One local organization, The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative (WBHI) is commemorating the day by offering free mammogram screenings and prevention education, with appointments, on site in Hialeah.

WBHI has partnered with supermarket chain Fresco y Más for the screenings and health education to bring critical preventative care services to the community. Jackson Health System will be on site to provide heart screenings. Macy’s adds some glamour to the day with a raffle for fragrance gift bags, and winners will also receive a $100 gift card for grocery items at Fresco y Más. Everyone who participates in the mammogram screening receives life-saving disease prevention and early detection education packages.

“Our summer breast cancer campaign on National Pink Day reminds women that ‘You Matter. Get Your Mammogram’ and to practice disease prevention and early detection,” said Andrea Ivory, WBHI’s founder and executive director. “Breast cancer is diagnosed year-round, but the good news is that early detection and disease deterrent lifestyles transforms and save lives.”

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer over their lifetime, and heart disease is the leading cause of death for women.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations or postponements of routine mammograms and heart screenings. Research has shown that delayed or missed screenings could mean diagnosis at a later stage with a poorer prognosis.

Through its community partnerships, WBHI offers mammograms for early detection, health education, care coordination and patient navigation year-round. On Thursday, everyone is invited to support National Pink Day and WBHI’s mission on social media with pink inspired images and messages, and the hashtag #WBHIPinkDay and tagging Facebook @TheWBHI and Instagram.com @WBHI.

For more information about the screenings, call 305-825-4081. To find out more about WBHI, visit its website.