At Surfside, one woman says friend who perished sent her a sign

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

For those who lost loved ones and friends in the Champlain Towers South collapse still have so many questions one year after the tragedy.

For those who lost loved ones in the Champlain Towers South collapse one year ago, the reality is still sinking in.

“For many of them, it’s difficult. They are dreading this day because they have to relive it,” said Rabbi Yosef Harlig.

Sharona Abadi’s friend, Estelle Hedaya, was killed in the collapse.

Abadi had a feather with her on Friday as she walked up to the wall that lists the names of the 98 people who perished.

“They say when you find a feather an angel is nearby,” she said. “I found this feather right where I parked.”

“I know there are 98 angels nearby but this is a special angel,” she said about her friend.

The parents of 24-year-old Anastasia Gromova walk past the very site where their daughter died.

“My brain didn’t accept what happened,” her mother said. She has so many questions: “Why? If? When? Why she? Why we?”

There were embraces at the Champlain Towers South site one year later. Embraces that were filled with pain, and loss, but also embraces so they can cling to their memories.

“We are here with them every single day giving them a hug,” Harlig said.

