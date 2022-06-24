83º

Local News

MIA officials: 1 runway reopens, other needs repairs after fiery landing

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Alex Finnie, Anchor/Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: RED Air, Miami International Airport, Miami-Dade County
One of two runways closed after the fiery landing of a Dominican airliner at Miami International Airport reopened Friday afternoon, according to airport officials.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One of two runways closed after the fiery landing of a Dominican airliner at Miami International Airport reopened Friday afternoon, according to airport officials.

After crews moved the wrecked RED Air MD-82 jetliner from the south runway to the diagonal runway overnight Thursday night, officials were able to prepare the south runway for reopening, which took place at around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators will examine the wreckage in a new adjacent area.

The diagonal runway still needs additional repairs.

“The diagonal runway will remain closed until (Saturday) but that is more of a reliever runway, so we are at full capacity now,” airport spokesperson Greg Chin said Friday.

A total of 130 passengers and 10 crew members were on board the plane headed from Santo Domingo to Miami; 7 were injured in the crash landing.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that the plane experienced a collapse of its left main landing gear during landing. The plane’s black box and flight data recorder have been taken out and sent to Washington to extract crucial information about what went wrong.

A number of passengers recounted the terrifying landing in interviews with Local 10 News and ABC News.

The aircraft involved was 32 years old and was once owned by American Airlines before it was retired from service. It sat unused in the New Mexico desert for two years, but at some point the relatively-new RED Air acquired it.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing are assisting with NTSB’s investigation and the Dominican Republic appointed a representative.

“(The plane) will eventually end up at a location on the north side of the airport, where it will remain until the NTSB says it can be demolished,” Chin said.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Alex Finnie joined the Local 10 News team in May 2018. South Florida is home! She was raised in Miami and attended the Cushman School and New World School of the Arts for high school.

email

twitter