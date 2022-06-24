Miami-Dade offers free pediatric COVID vaccines at 8 locations for 5 days

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is distributing free vaccines for children who are six months old or older from Saturday to Wednesday at eight locations.

In partnership with Nomi Health, the eight locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday.

“Pediatric vaccines are an important step to keeping our children and families safe,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement.

The locations are Tropical Park at 7900 SW 40 St., Dolphin Mall at 11401 NW 12 St., Zoo Miami at 12400 SW 152 St., Joseph Caleb Center at 5400 NW 22 Ave., Miami Beach 17 St. Garage, 530 17th St., Aventura Mall at 19525 Biscayne Blvd., Harris Field at 675 N. Homestead Blvd., and Miami Dade College’s North Campus at 11380 NW 27 Ave.

“Offering pediatric vaccines to the community is a critical step in ensuring our community stays safe,” Ron Goncalves, of Nomi Health, said in a statement.

For the vaccine to be free, parents or guardians need to show proof of a domestic address. Proof of health insurance isn’t required. For more information, visit the county’s page.

