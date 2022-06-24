Miami man accused of raping teen while she was intoxicated

Alex Terry, 24, is facing charges in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in Miami.

MIAMI – A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he raped a 16-year-old girl.

Police said the teen had consumed multiple shots and smoked a marijuana cigar before losing consciousness.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the sexual battery occurred Tuesday after the victim’s friend picked her up and took her to a home in Miami where several people were hanging out.

City of Miami police said the suspect, Alex Terry, brought a bottle of tequila to share with the group and the victim told detectives she consumed about 10 shots and also smoked a marijuana cigar.

The victim told police that the next thing she remembers is regaining consciousness while lying on the couch with Terry on top of her, raping her.

According to the arrest report, the victim told Terry to stop but he continued until the victim told him she felt like she was going to throw up.

He then helped her to the bathroom, authorities said.

The victim told police she was unsure whether Terry had used a condom.

According to authorities, Terry admitted to knowing the victim through her friend, but denied having sex with her, saying that he knew she was a minor.

He was arrested on charges of sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.