Surfside building collapse: Public memorial service to honor 98 lives lost

With a private service at 1 a.m., on Friday, the grieving families of some of the 98 victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse will mark the painful anniversary.

SURFSIDE, Fla. – City officials are preparing for a public memorial to honor the 98 victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse starting at 10 a.m., on Friday, in Surfside.

Some of the grieving families and First Lady Jill Biden will be among the guests who will meet to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy at 8777 Collins Ave.

Well into the early morning, in downtown Miami, the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper displayed a message of solidarity. It included a patriotic salute to the first responders.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., on June 24, 2021, witnesses heard a loud noise and saw a cloud of dust. A man heard someone screaming. There was a mountain of concrete. He followed the voice. It was a boy who survived.

It took nearly a month for crews to recover the remains and for authorities to identify the 98 victims. The obstacles included heavy rain, flooding, and even fires, but the job was done.

The property was sold to a developer. A judge approved a civil settlement. And the tragedy prompted a movement to increase the safety of aging condominium buildings in Florida and around the country.

