Police: Man shot, killed in presumed domestic incident in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Detectives detained a woman for questioning in the overnight shooting death of a man in Homestead Saturday morning, Miami-Dade police said.

Homestead police responded to the call just before 3:25 a.m. and said the man was located in a rear alleyway in the 1300 block of Northwest 14th Street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews pronounced him dead.

Investigators detained a woman for questioning and believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident, Miami-Dade police said.

Police have not publicly identified the victim nor the woman in custody.

