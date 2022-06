Several people were killed and many others injured after part of a stadium collapsed during a bullfight in Colombia.

EL ESPINAL, COLOMBIA – Several people were killed and many others injured after part of a stadium collapsed during a bullfight in Colombia.

ABC News is reporting four people have died and at least 70 more were hurt.

Of the injured, 60 people were treated at the stadium while 10 others were taken to local hospitals, per the report.

It happened on Sunday in El Espinal, Colombia.

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.

El Espinal is located approximately 100 miles southwest of Bogota.