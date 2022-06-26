86º

Woman faces judge following arrest for stealing car with infant inside

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have made an arrest in a startling case of a stolen vehicle.

Officers spent several weeks searching for the suspect who stole a car with a nine-month-old baby inside.

On Thursday, police arrested Jeanette Munoz for the crime.

She appeared before a Miami-Dade judge for the first time on Friday.

According to police, Nunez got into the car while the owner was inside a laundromat and told a 10-year-old child in the front seat to get out before she took off with the vehicle.

This alleged crime took place on June 9 near 111th Avenue and West Flagler Street.

Officers later tracked down the infant, which was unharmed, along with the stolen car. The child was quickly reunited with its mother.

Nunez is facing charges that include grand theft and false imprisonment of a child. Her bond was set at more than $50,000.

