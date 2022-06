The scene of a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Northwest 184th Street, according to Miami Gardens police.

A man was hospitalized following a shooting on Sunday night in Miami Gardens, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Northwest 184th Street, police said.

The man was airlifted to a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.