Anonymous donors raise reward money following Broward teen’s shooting death

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A reward for information that leads to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy’s killer has been raised to $17,000 thanks in part to anonymous donors, Broward Crime Stoppers announced on Monday.

Crime Stoppers put up $5,000 for the reward and the rest was donated by anonymous donors and the victim’s older brother.

According to authorities, Jacob Rivera was gunned down on the street a day after his 16th birthday on July 12, 2013. It happened on busy Johnson Street, near 66th Terrace, around 5:15 p.m.

Surveillance cameras from a nearby home caught a glimpse of the killer running toward Johnson before shooting him and fleeing the scene afterward. A white towel or shirt was covering his face.

“He was in and out of relationships with girls, so who knows if there was some jealousy or maybe just a kid that didn’t like him in the neighborhood, you know,” the victim’s older brother, Walter Rivera, told Local 10 News in 2014.

A year after his brother’s death, Walter Rivera said he was doing handy work and working odd jobs to raise money to go toward the reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.