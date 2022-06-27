Police swarm neighborhood after fatal shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred overnight in southwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting was reported in the area of Southwest 302nd Terrace and Old Dixie Highway.

According to Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers arrived at the scene to find the victim with a gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

A Local 10 News crew was in the area early Monday morning as police swarmed the neighborhood.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.