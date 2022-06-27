Rapper SpotemGottem appears in court after arrest in Miami

Planned Parenthood of South, East, and North Florida and other reproductive health care providers are challenging Florida’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy on Monday at a state court in Tallahassee.

MIAMI – Nehemiah “SpotemGottem” Harden appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Monday after spending Sunday night in jail. Officers arrested the 20-year-old rapper after a chase in a jet ski in Miami’s Biscayne Bay.

Attorney Raven Liberty, who was representing Harden, of Jacksonville, told Miami-Dade Mindy S. Glazer that he is a Miami’s Midtown neighborhood resident. Glazer decided not to release Harden, so he will remain at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday night.

Officers said Harden was riding an orange jet ski when he was trying to get away from police officers on Sunday in Miami, according to the Miami Police Department. Officers accused Harden of risking people’s lives and property during the pursuit that started near the Miami Marine Stadium in Virginia Key, according to the arrest form.

Officers arrested Nehemiah Harden on Sunday in Miami-Dade County. (MDCR)

Harden is facing charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and reckless operation of a boat. Miami-Dade corrections records show he was out on bond for cases of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

SpotemGottem is best known for the success of his “Beat Box” single after it climbed to the Billboard Hot 100′s 12th spot in 2020. He released “Back From The Dead” in December.

TROUBLED HISTORY

In 2017, when he was 15 years old, he was accused of carjacking in Duval County.

In Miami Beach, Detectives accused him of being involved in an aggravated assault on June 20, 2021, after an argument with a parking attendant over an $80 parking fee.

On July 15, 2021, the U.S. Marshals arrested him at the AC Hotel by Marriott Miami Aventura, at 20805 Biscayne Blvd., and reported finding a gun on his bed.

On Sept. 17, 2021, Harden was in a Dodge Charger when he was injured during a drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Harden was scheduled to appear in Miami-Dade County court again on Tuesday.