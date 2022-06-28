Same man believed to have robbed 2 women in separate Fort Lauderdale incidents

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating two separate robberies that possibly involved the same suspect.

The first robbery occurred around 8:45 a.m. May 29 in the 1700 block of Southwest 35th Avenue.

According to authorities, a man grabbed a woman’s necklace and “forcefully removed it from around her neck.”

He then fled the scene on a red motor scooter.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the robbery.

The second robbery was reported around 5:20 a.m. June 12 in the 3200 block of West Davie Boulevard.

(Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

According to police, the man approached a woman, pulled out a gun and demanded her purse.

He then attacked the victim, dragging her and hitting her with the gun, authorities said.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene on a red motor scooter, believed to be the same one from the first robbery.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Police described the robber as a Black man in his 20s, who is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective C. Young-Tem at 954-828-4675 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.