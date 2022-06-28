MDPD seeks more victims of longtime fraudster accused of stealing from cancer patient

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police asked more victims of a longtime fraudster, who already stands accused of stealing nearly a half-million dollars from a cancer patient, to come forward Tuesday morning.

Police said Ana Maria Nunez, 65, convinced a small group of people to invest money into a nonexistent company, guaranteeing one of them a $20,000 profit, and provided a fraudulent contract to the victims.

Police said Nunez didn’t return a dime and she’s carried out similar crimes for several years, with a criminal history dating back to 1996.

“Ms. Nunez allegedly lures clients in by misrepresenting herself as an owner/representative of an investment company that does not exist,” a MDPD news release said. “To make the fraudulent scheme appear legitimate, Ms. Nunez presents victims with fraudulent contracts of their investments, promising the victims they could earn investment returns as high as 75 percent. However, Ms. Nunez has no intentions of investing money and appears to spend the money to her own benefit.”

Ad

Nunez was previously arrested in May after being accused of bilking a cancer patient out of more than $437,000.

Miami-Dade court records show a number of prior convictions for Nunez, including charges of organized fraud and grand theft. Police said she has a history of threatening her victims.

MDPD asks anyone with information to contact its Organized Crimes Bureau at (305) 994-1000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.