Miami-Dade police officer, several others injured in crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer and several other people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 11th Street and 12th Avenue.

Video taken at the scene shows the police cruiser with damage to its passenger side. It was resting against a tree.

A black car nearby had damage to its front end.

According to authorities, the officer, along with the driver and passengers of the other vehicles, were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No other details were immediately released.