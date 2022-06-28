Moments after fiery causeway crash in North Bay Village caught on camera

First responders rushed to the scene of a dangerous crash in North Bay Village.

One witness told Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter the vehicle that crash was going upwards of 90 mph when it crash and burst into flames.

It happened Monday evening just off the John F. Kennedy Memorial Causeway.

Several videos obtained by Local 10 News showed the aftermath of the crash in which the car can be seen engulfed in flames.

In one of those videos, it appears to show a police officer pulling someone from the wreckage.

Authorities have not provided any updates on what led up to the crash or the health status of any victims.