Police: Miami-Dade detective struck by stolen car, resulting in shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating after a stolen car struck a detective Monday night, which led to a police-involved shooting.

The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 211th Street and East Frontage Road.

According to authorities, detectives from the Crime Suppression Team received a stolen vehicle alert from the License Plate Reader.

Police said the car, a gray 2017 Dodge Charger Hellcat, was believed to have been used during multiple armed robberies and shootings in the area.

The detectives immediately pulled over the car.

But as one of the detectives approached the vehicle, the driver reversed, striking the detective’s vehicle, police said.

Authorities said the driver then hit the detective as he sped away at a high rate of speed.

The detective fired at the car, but did not hit the driver or the front-seat passenger, authorities sad.

Police said the suspects fled north on East Frontage Road and remain at large.

Ad

The detective was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated and is listed in stable condition.