Victims carjacked at gunpoint at Pembroke Pines apartment complex, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are seeking two suspects accused of carjacking two residents at gunpoint at an apartment complex just before midnight Monday night.

Police said at around 11:50 p.m., a man and woman exited their vehicle at the Marela Apartments, located at Northwest 129th Avenue and Northwest First Street, when they were approached by behind by a suspect holding a gun.

They said the suspect demanded their keys and took the car. Police said a red sedan followed the suspect, which was believed to contain at least one additional suspect.

The complex is gated, so it’s unclear how the suspects were able to get inside.

Police said officers were able to track one of the vehicles, which was empty by that point, to a Sunoco gas station in Miramar. Officers from Miramar and Pembroke Pines searched for suspects in the area but were unable to locate them.

They did, however, get a good look at the suspects from surveillance video from the gas station, as well as from what appears to be a doorbell camera.

UPDATE: Additional footage was obtained of last night's armed carjackers.



If you can identify these individuals please contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or via tips@ppines.com. (Case # PPPD22OFF039215) https://t.co/3039rf4jEI pic.twitter.com/8lEHAH25PT — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 28, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Pembroke Pines police at 954-431-2200 or via email at tips@ppines.com.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.