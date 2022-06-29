Broward County schools now hiring bus drivers, offering $500 sign-on bonus

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – While the kids are out on summer break, Broward schools is working overtime to make sure it has enough bus drivers on the first day of school in August.

The district is offering $500 sign-in bonuses with hopes of filling driver positions for the upcoming school year.

Managers will be hiring on the spot Friday, July 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the training department located at 2251 NW 18th Street, Pompano Beach, 33069.

The position pays $16.50 per hour.

Interested applicants can fill out and print their applications on this page before they arrive. Applications will also be available on site.

You can also apply online by clicking on this link.

For more information about the open positions, click on this link.