Firefighters encourage fireworks safety ahead of Fourth of July

DAVIE, Fla. – Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, firefighters blew up watermelons in Davie Wednesday morning to demonstrate the dangers of fireworks, showing what can happen to parts of one’s body if they’re not handled properly.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane says the holiday is the busiest day for fires and fire-related injuries nationwide. He said, on average, 20,000 fireworks-related fires are reported yearly and 250 people will seek medical attention for fireworks-related injuries in the days leading up to the Fourth.

His main piece of advice?

“Leave the fireworks to the professionals,” he said.

But, for those who decide to light them up this year, he’s encouraging caution, especially when it comes to properly disposing fireworks.

“The best way to do that is to take the fireworks, your unburned fireworks, place them in a bucket or a garbage can and then fill the garbage can with water overnight,” Kane said.

Officials are also warning people to avoid celebratory gunfire.