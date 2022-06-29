‘It’s amazing!’: New beachside path connects Miami Beach neighborhoods

The city of Miami Beach opened an extension to a beachside path on Wednesday afternoon in South Point.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – After about a decade of working on it, Miami Beach officials opened a new seven-mile beachside path. It replaced an old patchwork of raised boardwalks.

Longtime Miami Beach residents said they appreciate the connection that the new “Beach Walk” makes between Lummus Park, at 1130 Ocean Dr., in South Beach, and North Beach Oceanside Park, at 8328 Collins Ave.

“We come almost every single day and I run here every morning,” Akos Dzsupin said. “This is the first day we did the bicycle in the new section. It’s amazing!”

The “Beach Walk” journey can be even longer. There is already a beachside pathway that connects South Pointe Park, at One Washington Ave., to Lummus Park.

With the final segment between 79th and 87th streets complete, city officials were ready for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon. Mayor Dan Gelber and City Manager Alina Hudak were among those in attendance.

The voter-approved General Obligation Bond Program funded the new segment in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration, according to city officials.