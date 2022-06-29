Massive fire erupts at Jewish sleep away summer camp in Maryland

THURMONT, MD. – A large fire erupted Wednesday morning at a Jewish sleep away summer camp for boys located in Thurmont, Maryland.

The fire happened at Camp Airy, which is located at the edge of the Catoctin Mountain Park.

According to ABC affiliate WJLA, the fire broke out in the dining hall at 7:34 a.m. and quickly spread.

About 100 firefighters are at the scene working to extinguish the blaze.

Fire officials say the building was empty at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Parents whose children attend the camp received the following message from staff members:

“Dear Parents,

“At around 7:30 AM this morning, a fire was reported in the Dining Hall (aka the White House) at Camp Airy. While it’s too early to tell the extent of the damage, we wanted to advise everyone that all campers, counselors and staff are safe and accounted for. No one was injured in the event. We want to applaud our counselors and senior staff for keeping our campers calm and safe throughout this event, and thank the first responders who remain on site for clean-up efforts.

“As you might imagine, the White House is not only where we serve our meals, but also a hub of activity at camp. We are currently relocating many of these activities, and want to assure you that campers will be fed on time with the quality meals that you expect. What is important to know is that no one has been hurt, and camp will move forward with the full slate of activities.

“We will provide further updates on the situation as we have more news to share. Thank you for your support and patience in this matter.”

This is a developing story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.