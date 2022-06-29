83º

Local News

Miami Gardens shooting linked to abduction in Plantation, police say

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade County, Plantation, Broward County, Crime
(WPLG)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 17900 block of Northwest 43rd Court.

According to Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Diana Delgado-Gourgue, officers arrived in the neighborhood after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

She said two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, while the other victim was transported to a local hospital.

His condition has not yet been released.

According to Delgado-Gourgue, the shooting is related to an abduction case in the city of Plantation, however further details about the abduction have not been disclosed by authorities.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email