Palm Beach county student is perfect, getting 1600 on SAT

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Beach county high school student is literally perfect.

17-year-old Justin Ricketts scored a perfect 1600 on his Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). That’s a perfect 800 on both math and evidence-based reading and writing.

Ricketts will be a senior at Suncoast Community High School this coming year.

He was honored by Riviera Beach Councilwoman Shirley Lanier during a recent city commission meeting.

Palm Beach county student earns perfect score on SAT. (Courtesy: Riviera Beach City Councilwoman Shirley Lanier)

Ricketts aspires to be a neurosurgeon, and interns at the Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience in Jupiter.

He has already reportedly been accepted to MIT, Harvard and Princeton.

The average SAT score last year was 1060. Less than one percent of test-takers achieve the magic 1600 number.