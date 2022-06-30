Teachers prepare for new school year as so-called Don’t Say Gay bill becomes law

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday the Parental Rights in Education Bill, dubbed by critics as Don’t Say Gay, will officially go into effect.

It comes as school districts are starting to prepare for the next year.

The organization Safe Schools South Florida hosed a Zoom meeting for educators.

During the meeting, teachers discussed how to comply with the law which they say is vague in its do’s and don’ts.

A handful of teachers asked questions about things they worry could cause them to inadvertently risk their license, like displaying photos of a significant other or a rainbow flag.

The answers still aren’t clear, but the hope is that the meeting helped some find some answers and guidance.