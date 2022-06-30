Woman hit, killed by bus at Fort Lauderdale bus terminal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman has died after being struck and killed by a Broward County Transit bus at a Fort Lauderdale bus terminal Thursday.

The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. at the Broward Central Bus Terminal off Northwest First Avenue and Broward Boulevard, Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carey Codd said.

Sky 10 was over the scene at around 10 a.m. and saw multiple Fort Lauderdale police officers present, with part of the terminal taped off.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide unit is investigating, Codd said. Deputies have not publicly identified the woman nor released specific details about how the crash occurred.