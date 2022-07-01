Broward deputies searching for missing 13-year-old girl

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County deputies are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday night, officials said.

Detectives say Jennifer Fuentes-Garcia was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. near the 1700 block of Southwest 44th Avenue in unincorporated central Broward County.

They describe Fuentes-Garcia as 5-foot-6 inches tall and around 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue “Champion” shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information on Fuentes-Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.