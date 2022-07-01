Man on bike going around Miramar grabbing women, police say

Miramar residents are on alert because of a man on a bicycle who has allegedly been seen groping women on the street before riding away.

Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa spoke to a mother and daughter who said they’ve seen the suspect, and that he appears to be very young.

Surveillance video captured the man riding his bike along Southwest 99th Way in Miramar.

Police believe he’s going around grabbing on women.

Odette Arteaga said a woman in her neighborhood is one of at least two victims who police say were inappropriately grabbed.

“She told us that he was grabbing people’s butt,” said Arteaga. “The next day we saw him riding his bike in the same area.”

Officers said one of the incidents happened near the 2100 block of Southwest 99th Avenue, and another along the 9600 block of Miramar Blvd, just outside Sea Castle Elementary.

“I’m amazed that it’s happening,” said Arteaga. “To be honest it makes me nervous.”

Police urge anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the man on the bike to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.