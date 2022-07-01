Miami-Dade officials host affordable housing summit in Little Havana

Miami-Dade officials met with affordable housing advocates to discuss solutions to the lack of it in South Florida.

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County officials hosted a summit on affordable housing on Thursday at the LoanDepot Park baseball stadium in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

The summit was named after the county’s Building Blocks for Housing Affordability program, which counts on $75 million to increase funding for housing projects.

Earlier this year, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava declared an affordability crisis and opened the county’s new Office of Housing Advocacy to offer resources for landlords and tenants.

The Miami-Dade County School Board is planning to develop new workforce housing projects in three locations, including Brickell, for public school teachers.

The county is also partnering with the University of Miami to create a real-time dashboard to monitor the supply of of affordable housing units.