Officers arrest Hollywood fugitive in Fort Lauderdale

Officers arrested Carlos Moraleza on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. He was wanted for alleged crimes in Hollywood.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officers arrested a 55-year-old fugitive after he allegedly hit a woman on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. It was also the second time he was accused of lodging on private property without consent in Broward County.

Officers responded to help the woman at about 11:30 a.m, near the intersection of Castillo Street and North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the department, reported officers arrested Carlos Moraleza. He had an active warrant out for his arrest since March 24, Broward County court records show.

The Hollywood Police Department had accused Moraleza of lodging on private property without consent and carrying an open alcoholic beverage in public on Feb. 9, court records show.

Moraleza is a convicted felon. The Florida Department of Corrections released him from prison on Dec. 1, 2019 after he served 10 years for a robbery in Miami-Dade County, records show.

Ad

Corrections deputies were holding Moraleza without bond on Friday afternoon in the Broward County main jail. He is facing a battery charge and a second charge of lodging on private property without consent.

Location

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.