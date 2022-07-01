Police search for suspects after several cars are damaged and robbed in Pembroke Pines

Authorities in Pembroke Pines are looking for three individuals allegedly behind several car break-ins.

Surveillance video from the Camden Portofino apartments shows the trio wearing hoodies and walking through the complex before they allegedly smashed the windows of numerous cars.

In the video the sound of glass shattering can be heard, and then moments later an alarm goes off.

Another camera angle shows a car speeding away, though it’s not clear if that was a getaway car.

A woman who asked not to be identified told Local 10 News’ Joseph Ojo that around 5 a.m. Thursday police knocked on her door to let her know her Mustang had been damaged.

“I asked the officers how many cars, they said 15 in total,” she said. “You know what, I didn’t have anything in my car. In fact, they probably got disgusted because all they found were reading glasses and some face masks.”

While that victim didn’t have anything taken, other residents did.

Police said during the overnight hours, in the parking lot area of Northwest 108th Terrace and 1st Street, unknown suspects smashed the windows of multiple cars and stole various items.

As residents cleaned up the shattered glass, some are pointing the finger at the apartment complex for allegedly not having a security gate that works.