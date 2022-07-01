Roe v. Wade decision has mental health professionals concerned

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, mental health experts are reporting an uptick in patient anxiety.

”I have quite a few young adult women who are my clients and they came in extremely distraught, disillusioned about what this means for their future. If something were to happen, what happens to the dreams they have for themselves,“ said Dr. Rachna Buxani-Mirpuri, a licensed mental health counselor and owner of Buxani Counseling Services.

Buxani-Mirpuri said it’s important to validate what people are feeling and reassure them that the situation is fluid and can easily change over time.

Sleep habits and heart health

When it comes to heart health, the American Heart Association said a good night’s sleep is vital.

The organization recently updated its cardiovascular health checklist, adding sleep as one of eight key areas that measure a person’s cardiovascular health.

The A.H.A. recommends adults get 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night and said people who don’t get adequate sleep are at higher risk of obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Covid and kids

And protection against the Omicron variant of COVID in children between the ages of 5-11 was minimal following a single dose of Pfizer’s vaccine according to a large observational study from Israel.

Researchers said a second dose of the vaccine improved protection to around 50 percent overall but was higher in younger children versus adolescents.

Health experts point out that past data with kids in the U.S. has shown that children in this age group have twice the protection against COVID-related hospitalization compared with unvaccinated children.