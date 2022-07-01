South Florida man wins $2 million playing lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE – A Palm Beach County man is about $2 million richer, after claiming a top prize from the $2,000,000 Bonus Cashword scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Richard Awe, 34, of Boca Raton, purchased his winning ticket from Discount Food Stop, located at 10801 Northeast 13 Avenue in Miami. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.

The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $10 game, $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD, launched in May and features eight top prizes of $2 million and 20 second-tier prizes of $100,000!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.12.”