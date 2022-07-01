Woman survives shark bite in Florida Keys, officials say

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was taken to a Miami hospital after being bitten in the leg by a shark in the lower Florida Keys, according to Monroe County’s fire rescue division.

Emergency crews were called to Summerland Key on Wednesday after a woman jumped off a boat and then came back to the boat with a large wound on her leg. It was determined later at the hospital that a shark bit her leg.

Medics took the victim, who is in her 30s, to the Summerland Key Airport where a Trauma Star helicopter airlifted her to a Miami hospital.

County officials said an in-flight blood transfusion likely contributed to the victim’s survival.

Officials did not disclose the woman’s condition as of Friday afternoon.