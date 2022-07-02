BSO: 10-year-old boy drowns in Lauderdale Lakes

The Broward County Sheriff 's Office provides law enforcement in 14 Broward County cities and towns and all of its unincorporated areas.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating the death of a 10-year-old boy who drowned in Lauderdale Lakes Saturday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said the agency received a 911 call reporting a drowning in the 4500 block of Northwest 32nd Court just after 9 a.m.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the scene and tried to revive the child but he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, he said.

BSO’s homicide and crime scene units are investigating the child’s death.