Miami police looking for missing, endangered 64-year-old

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Frederic Risseau (MPD)

MIAMI – Miami police are looking for a missing, endangered 64-year-old man who was last seen in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood, the agency said overnight Saturday.

Frederic Risseau, described as 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds, was last seen on June 25 wearing a brown plaid shirt and grey shorts.

He also requires dialysis.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

