Miami police looking for missing, endangered 64-year-old

MIAMI – Miami police are looking for a missing, endangered 64-year-old man who was last seen in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood, the agency said overnight Saturday.
Frederic Risseau, described as 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds, was last seen on June 25 wearing a brown plaid shirt and grey shorts.
He also requires dialysis.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
We need assistance locating 64-year-old Frederic Risseau who was last seen wearing a brown plaid shirt and grey shorts on 6/25/22 in the Allapatah area. He is 5’08” and 155 lbs. Mr. Risseau requires dialysis. If you know his whereabouts please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/kCLdbyM39r— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 2, 2022