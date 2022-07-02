Miami police looking for missing, endangered 64-year-old

MIAMI – Miami police are looking for a missing, endangered 64-year-old man who was last seen in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood, the agency said overnight Saturday.

Frederic Risseau, described as 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds, was last seen on June 25 wearing a brown plaid shirt and grey shorts.

He also requires dialysis.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.