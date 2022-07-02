Motorcyclist, 18, dies in crash on Interstate 95 in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale motorcyclist died Saturday morning after rear-ending a car while riding down Interstate 95 in Hollywood, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, who has not been publicly identified pending family notification, was riding his bike southbound on I-95 south of the Sheridan Street exit at around 5:15 a.m. when he rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala, ejecting him from the bike, troopers said.

Troopers said the man hit the roadway and medics took him to Memorial Regional Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The driver of the Impala, a 28-year-old man from Miami, suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene, according to FHP.

The crash led troopers to shut down traffic for hours as they investigated.