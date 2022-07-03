Deputies investigating deadly stabbing in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a deadly stabbing.

It happened Sunday morning in the area of 200 Southeast 6th Street in Dania Bach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area at approximately 11:38 a.m. and found a man who had been stabbed.

Rescue workers pronounced the man dead at the scene.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units responded and are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.