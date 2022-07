An investigation is ongoing after a vehicle was found submerged in a Miami-Dade County canal.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a vehicle was found submerged in a Miami-Dade County canal.

Officers were alerted to the vehicle in the Kendale Lakes neighborhood on Sunday, near Southwest 56th Street and 127th Avenue.

According to police, the vehicle had previously been reported stolen.

Authorities said no one was inside the car.

Police are looking into how the vehicle ended up in the water.