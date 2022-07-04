Disney’s Splash Mountain is getting a makeover

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Disney’s Splash Mountain will get a whole new look based on the animated film “The Princess and the Frog.”

The attraction will be transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration by Disney Imagineers. The new name will be “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” after Disney’s first black princess, Tiana.

The Splash Mountain attraction was originally based on the controversial Disney film, “Song of the South,” which critics say portrays racial stereotypes.

The change will give Princess Tiana a permanent new home at Magic Kingdom Park.

“She’s leading us on an adventure of discovery. It’s a musical. It’s gonna be joyous. And I think our guests are gonna absolutely love it. And for people who are from this area, we want them to feel like they are at home when they step into the attraction,” said Charita Carter, Executive Creative Producer for The Walt Disney Company.

The grand opening for “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” is set for late 2024.