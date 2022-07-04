Lucky dog credited for Lottery win delivers litter of puppies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida dog that has been credited with helping her owner win a $2 million scratch-off game last month has delivered her litter of puppies, the Florida Lottery announced.

Leonard Linton, 42, of Pinetta, which is located in northern Florida, says his lucky dog named Ivy delivered six healthy puppies on June 23, exactly one week after he and Ivy made the trip to Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim the top prize in the 100X The Cash scratch-off game.

Linton chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.

(Florida Lottery)

Linton credited his win to his small Dachshund, as he says he received a call that Ivy wasn’t feeling well and took a different route home to get to her quickly, ultimately making a quick pit stop at a Stop N Shop, where he purchased the winning ticket.

“I still can’t believe it. This is life-changing, but I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel!” Linton said last month.

The convenience store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced that Ivy delivered four males and two females.

In honor of his big win, Linton named one of the female puppies Milli, short for million.

The $10 game 100X The Cash, launched in January and features more than $337.9 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44.