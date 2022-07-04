Miami woman with bipolar disorder reported missing along with her young son

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 27-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son who have been reported missing.

According to authorities, Maria Enriquez and David Masis were last seen around 8 p.m. Friday in the city’s Flagami neighborhood.

Police said Enriquez suffers from bipolar disorder and depression. They do not suspect foul play at this time.

According to police, Enriquez, who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jean shorts and a gray sweater. David was last seen wearing blue pants with yellow stripes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.