Multiple cars broken into inside Pembroke Park housing development

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Several vehicles were found broken into by their owners on Monday morning in Pembroke Park.

Additionally, officers are also investigating a similar series of crimes not far away.

Surveying broken glass strewn across a housing development’s parking lot is not the way anyone wants to start their day.

That’s unfortunately what multiple residents inside a Pembroke Park housing development were greeted by on this Independence Day.

Instead of enjoying the holiday, or just going to work, those people had to process the fact that they were crime victims and spoke with investigating Broward Sheriff’s Deputies about what happened.

Adding to the stress and headaches is having to tape plastic over the window frame where a car window was just hours before, and the realization of having to pay a repair bill to replace the window.

At least a dozen neighbors at the housing development say they were victimized, and it comes on the heels of a series of car burglary incidents just to the south in northern Miami-Dade County.

Four communities have been targeted over the holiday weekend, all within a short drive of one another and near I-95.

In at least one of these incidents, inside a community at Northeast 6th Court and 205th Terrace, surveillance video capturing what appears to be the burglars in action, though it is unknown at this time if the same people are behind all the car break-ins.

