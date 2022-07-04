Police investigate hate crime in Fort Lauderdale

A man ran off after a neighbor spotted him spray painting swastikas on the garage door of a home in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are searching for the person who committed a hate crime in Fort Lauderdale.

Police responded to a home along Northeast 18th Terrace Saturday night.

Officers found multiple swastikas spray painted on the garage door.

A flag supporting Ukraine was also defaced outside the home.

A neighbor told Local 10 News they confronted the suspect who ran away before police got there.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.