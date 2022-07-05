8-year-old girl shot in back seat of car, Lauderhill police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Someone shot an 8-year-old girl in the leg while she sat in the back seat of a moving car in Lauderhill late Monday night, according to police.

Lauderhill police spokesperson Maj. Mike Santiago said the girl’s mother was driving along Northwest 56th Avenue from Sunrise Boulevard when she heard a barrage of loud explosions.

The girl’s mother noticed her child was injured and immediately drove her to Florida Medical Center for treatment, Santiago said.

Officers responded to the hospital shortly before midnight, he said. Detectives determined a bullet passed through the base of the door, hitting the child in the leg.

Santiago said the young girl is expected to make a full recovery.

As of Tuesday morning, detectives believe the girl may have been hit by indiscriminate gunfire, but have no leads in the case, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lauderhill police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.